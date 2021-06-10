Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Shares Up 9.7%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 35,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 20,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

