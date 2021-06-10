Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101,998.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $101,998.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002299 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00062923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00197040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00201652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.01318595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,370.66 or 0.99450359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

