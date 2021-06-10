Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +17-19% to $3.53-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.57. 28,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,916. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.87.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

