Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

PNR stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.87.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.