Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €182.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €182.33 ($214.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI traded up €0.70 ($0.82) on Friday, reaching €180.80 ($212.71). 246,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €173.68.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.