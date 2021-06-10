Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,730. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

