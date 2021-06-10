Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,730. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.
In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.