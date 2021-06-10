Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:PDL traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 5,686,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,532,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.81 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.
About Petra Diamonds
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.