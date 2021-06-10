Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:PDL traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 5,686,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,532,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.81 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

