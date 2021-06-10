Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

