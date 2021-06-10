Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$9.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.60.

TSE PEY opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

