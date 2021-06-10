Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 728,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,592,408. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

