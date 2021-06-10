Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

