Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,180 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $52,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 268,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.96.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

