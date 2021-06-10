Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.98

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 703485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

