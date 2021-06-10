Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,585 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 1.48% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after buying an additional 315,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after buying an additional 119,534 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 365,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.29. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.