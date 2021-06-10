Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

