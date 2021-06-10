Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $70.19 Million Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 194.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857,776 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 41.68% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $70,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000.

NYSEARCA:COMB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,765. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94.

