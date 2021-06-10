Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 83,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 212,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 68,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

BSV stock remained flat at $$82.37 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,799. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

