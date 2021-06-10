Piper Sandler Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $55.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.93% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,602 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.