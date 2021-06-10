PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,432. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

