Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.43 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.