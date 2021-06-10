Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,607 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,661,486.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,013 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,262. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $103.18. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.26.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

