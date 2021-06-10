Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Malibu Boats worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,582. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.