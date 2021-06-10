PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.56 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $7.56 million and $186,907.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.00845934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.08459463 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,382,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

