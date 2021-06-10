Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 21,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.91 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

