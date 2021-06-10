Populous (PPT) Price Hits $1.95

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005279 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $103.86 million and $2.99 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00900877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.68 or 0.08835835 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

