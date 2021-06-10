Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $79.37. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.