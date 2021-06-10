PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $38.27 million and $2.60 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00903494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.37 or 0.08876098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049212 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,890,985 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.