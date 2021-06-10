PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

