Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Precigen stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,758. Precigen has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,927,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Precigen by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

