Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $553,507.28 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,605,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,152,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $50,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

