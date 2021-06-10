Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $11.34

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.70. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $663.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $80,404.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,982 shares of company stock worth $797,573 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

