Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $496.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

