Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$50.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.14.

TSE PD opened at C$45.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$601.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.20 and a one year high of C$48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

