Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 771,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,863. The stock has a market cap of $549.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

