PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 5,476 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,108.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 869.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

