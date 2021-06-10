Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

BANR stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

