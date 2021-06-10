Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,265 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 73,469 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,002 shares of company stock worth $4,827,693 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.