Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 65,434 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

