Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM) Trading Down 0.1%

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 50,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 16,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.