Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.79

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and traded as low as $20.79. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 176,011 shares changing hands.

RXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, COO Mark Stenhouse bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 879,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,000 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

