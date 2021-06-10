Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $174.55

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.55 and last traded at $174.25, with a volume of 2958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,817 shares of company stock worth $1,259,817. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

