PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000.

Get PROS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.