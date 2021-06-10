ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $107.81. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $107.19, with a volume of 1,360 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

