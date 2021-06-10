ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €10.60 ($12.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.10 ($17.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €23.40 ($27.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSM opened at €17.75 ($20.88) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.87. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

