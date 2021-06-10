Prosper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $828,348.00 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $828,348.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00082694 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002019 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002742 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013912 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Prosper Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.