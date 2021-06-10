Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.22% from the company’s previous close.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of PRTA opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.