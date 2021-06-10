Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $58.00 at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

