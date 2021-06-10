PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,281.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,285.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,503.35 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

