Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $293.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $295.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

