PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,155 shares of company stock worth $2,052,273 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUBM stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 2,015,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,452. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

